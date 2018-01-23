Premiile OSCAR 2018. LISTA FILMELOR nominalizate (FOTO)

Întreaga suflare de la Hollywood a stat cu sufletul la gură în așteptarea nominalizărilor la cea de-a 90-a ediție a celebrelor premii.

Filmul „The Shape of Water”, regizat de Guillermo del Torro, este primul în clasamentul nominalizărilor, fiind printre favoriți la 13 categorii.

Drama „Dunkirk”, în regia lui Christopher Nolan, a primit 8 nominalizări, iar „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a obținut 7 nominalizări.

Iată care este lista completă a nominalizărilor de acest an:

Cel mai bun film-dramă:

- „Call Me by Your Name“

- „Darkest Hour“

- „Dunkirk“

- „Get Out“

- „Lady Bird“

- „Phantom Thread“

- „The Post“

- „The Shape of Water“

- „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Cel mai bun regizor:

- Jordan Peele, „Get Out“

- Greta Gerwig, „Lady Bird“

- Paul Thomas Anderson, „Phantom Thread“

- Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water“

- Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk“

Cea mai bună actriţă:

- Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water“

- Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

- Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya“

- Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird“

- Meryl Streep, „The Post“

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

- Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound“

- Allison Janney, „I, Tonya“

-Lesley

- Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird“

- Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water“

Cel mai bun actor:

- Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name“

- Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread“

- Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out“

- Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour“

- Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel Esq.“

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

- Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project“

- Woody Harrelson, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

- Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water“

- Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World“

- Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

- Call me by your name

- The Disaster Artist

- Logan

- Aaron Sorkin, „Molly’s Game“

- Mudbond

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

- The big Sick

- Get Out

- Greta Gerwig, „Ladybird“

- Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor, „The Shape of Water“

- Martin McDonagh, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“

Cea mai bună animaţie:

- „The Boss Baby“

- „The Breadwinner“

- „Coco“

- „Ferdinand“

- „Loving Vincent“

Cel mai bun film străin:

- „A Fantastic Woman“ (Chile)

- "The Insult" (Liban)

- „Loveless“ (Rusia)

- „The Square“ (Suedia)

- On Body and soul (Ungaria)

Cel mai bun film documentar:

- Faces Places

- Last Man in Aleppo

- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

- Icarus

- Strong Island

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

- „The Eleven O'Clock“

- „My Nephew Emmett“

- „Silent Child“

- „Watu Wote“

- „DeKalb Elementary“

Cel mai bun scurt metraj documentar:

- Heaven is a traffic jam on 405

- Herroin(e)

- Traffic Stop

- Knife skill

- Edith and Eddie

Cea mai bună scenografie:

- Beauty and the Beast

- Blade Runner 2049

- Darkest Hour

- Dunkirk

- The Shape of Water

Cea mai bună imagine:

- Blade Runner 2049

- Darkest Hour

- Dunkirk

- Mudbound

- The Shape of Water

Cele mai bune costume:

- Beauty and the Beast

- Darkest Hour

- Phantom Thread

- The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

- Baby Driver

- Blade Runner 2049

- The Shape of Water

- Dunkirk Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animaţie:

- Dear Basketball

- Garden Party

- Lou

- Negative Space

- Revolving Rhymes

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:

- The Eleven O'Clock

- My Nephew Emmett

- Silent Child

- Watu Wote

- DeKalb Elementary

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

- Dunkirk

- Phantom Thread

- The Shape of Water

- Star Wars

- Three billboards

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

- Blade Runner

- Gardians of the galaxy

- Kong: Skull island

- Star wars

- War for the planet of the apes

Cel mai bun montaj video:

- Baby Driver

- Dunkirk

- I, Tonya

- The shape

- Three Billboards

Machiaj şi coafură:

- Darkest Hour

- Wonder

Gala premiilor Oscar 2018 va avea loc pe 4 martie, la Dolby Theater din Los Angeles.