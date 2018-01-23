Premiile OSCAR 2018. LISTA FILMELOR nominalizate (FOTO)

Întreaga suflare de la Hollywood a stat cu sufletul la gură în așteptarea nominalizărilor la cea de-a 90-a ediție a celebrelor premii.
Filmul „The Shape of Water”, regizat de Guillermo del Torro, este primul în clasamentul nominalizărilor, fiind printre favoriți la 13 categorii.
Drama „Dunkirk”, în regia lui Christopher Nolan, a primit 8 nominalizări, iar „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a obținut 7 nominalizări.
Iată care este lista completă a nominalizărilor de acest an:
Cel mai bun film-dramă:
- „Call Me by Your Name“
- „Darkest Hour“
- „Dunkirk“
- „Get Out“
- „Lady Bird“
- „Phantom Thread“
- „The Post“
- „The Shape of Water“
- „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Jordan Peele, „Get Out“
- Greta Gerwig, „Lady Bird“
- Paul Thomas Anderson, „Phantom Thread“
- Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water“
- Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk“
Cea mai bună actriţă:
- Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water“
- Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“
- Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya“
- Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird“
- Meryl Streep, „The Post“
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:
- Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound“
- Allison Janney, „I, Tonya“
-Lesley
- Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird“
- Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water“
Cel mai bun actor:
- Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name“
- Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread“
- Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out“
- Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour“
- Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel Esq.“
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project“
- Woody Harrelson, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“
- Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water“
- Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World“
- Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- Call me by your name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Aaron Sorkin, „Molly’s Game“
- Mudbond
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- The big Sick
- Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, „Ladybird“
- Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor, „The Shape of Water“
- Martin McDonagh, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“
Cea mai bună animaţie:
- „The Boss Baby“
- „The Breadwinner“
- „Coco“
- „Ferdinand“
- „Loving Vincent“
Cel mai bun film străin:
- „A Fantastic Woman“ (Chile)
- "The Insult" (Liban)
- „Loveless“ (Rusia)
- „The Square“ (Suedia)
- On Body and soul (Ungaria)
Cel mai bun film documentar:
- Faces Places
- Last Man in Aleppo
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Icarus
- Strong Island
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- „The Eleven O'Clock“
- „My Nephew Emmett“
- „Silent Child“
- „Watu Wote“
- „DeKalb Elementary“
Cel mai bun scurt metraj documentar:
- Heaven is a traffic jam on 405
- Herroin(e)
- Traffic Stop
- Knife skill
- Edith and Eddie
Cea mai bună scenografie:
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Cea mai bună imagine:
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Cele mai bune costume:
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water
- Dunkirk Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animaţie:
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolving Rhymes
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- Silent Child
- Watu Wote
- DeKalb Elementary
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars
- Three billboards
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- Blade Runner
- Gardians of the galaxy
- Kong: Skull island
- Star wars
- War for the planet of the apes
Cel mai bun montaj video:
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The shape
- Three Billboards
Machiaj şi coafură:
- Darkest Hour
- Wonder
Gala premiilor Oscar 2018 va avea loc pe 4 martie, la Dolby Theater din Los Angeles.