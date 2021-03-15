Știm că timpul tău e prețios, așa că nu te vom deranja cu știri care nu sunt știri.
Premiile Oscar 2021: Ce filme se luptă pentru marele trofeu. Lista completă a nominalizărilor (VIDEO)

Un articol de: Andrei Vlad - 15 Mar 2021, 14:41
Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2021 au fost anunțate în această după-amiază. Actrița Priyanka Chopra și cântărețul Nick Jonas au anunțat cei mai buni actori din producții, printre care și documentarul românesc „Colectiv". 

 

Premiile Oscar 2021. Cel mai bun film 

 

The Father

The Father (trailer)

Judas and The Black Messiah

Judas and The Black Messiah (trailer)

Mank

Mank (trailer)

Minari

Minari (trailer)

Nomadland

Nomadland (trailer)

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman (trailer)

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal (trailer)

The Trial of The Chicago 7

The Trial of The Chicago 7 (trailer)

 

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Antony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun

 

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan

 

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfeld

 

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn

 

Cea mai bună regie

Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloe Zhao
Emerald Fennell

 

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

 

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Cele mai bune costume

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

 

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

 

Cel mai bun cântec

Fight For Me, Judas
Hear My Voice, Chicago 7
Husavik, European Song Contest
Io Si, The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami

 

Cel mai bun documentar

Collective (Colectiv)
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

 

Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Natasha

 

Cea mai bună animație

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Soul
Wolfwalkers

 

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

 

Cel mai bun scurt metraj Live Action

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

 

Cea mai bună regie de imagine

Judas and The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of the Chicago 7

 

Cel mai bun montaj

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

 

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

 

Cel mai bun film străin

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vida, Aida?

 

Cel mai bun sunet

Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal

 

