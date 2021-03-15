Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2021 au fost anunțate în această după-amiază. Actrița Priyanka Chopra și cântărețul Nick Jonas au anunțat cei mai buni actori din producții, printre care și documentarul românesc „Colectiv".

Premiile Oscar 2021. Cel mai bun film

The Father

The Father (trailer)

Judas and The Black Messiah

Judas and The Black Messiah (trailer)

Mank

Mank (trailer)

Minari

Minari (trailer)

Nomadland

Nomadland (trailer)

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman (trailer)

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal (trailer)

The Trial of The Chicago 7

The Trial of The Chicago 7 (trailer)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Antony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfeld

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung Youn

Cea mai bună regie

Thomas Vinterberg

David Fincher

Lee Isaac Chung

Chloe Zhao

Emerald Fennell

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cele mai bune costume

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Cel mai bun cântec

Fight For Me, Judas

Hear My Voice, Chicago 7

Husavik, European Song Contest

Io Si, The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Cel mai bun documentar

Collective (Colectiv)

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Natasha

Cea mai bună animație

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Cel mai bun scurt metraj Live Action

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Cea mai bună regie de imagine

Judas and The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of the World

Nomadland

The Trial Of the Chicago 7

Cel mai bun montaj

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Cel mai bun film străin

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vida, Aida?

Cel mai bun sunet

Greyhoud

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal