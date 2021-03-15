Premiile Oscar 2021: Ce filme se luptă pentru marele trofeu. Lista completă a nominalizărilor (VIDEO)
Nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2021 au fost anunțate în această după-amiază. Actrița Priyanka Chopra și cântărețul Nick Jonas au anunțat cei mai buni actori din producții, printre care și documentarul românesc „Colectiv".
Premiile Oscar 2021. Cel mai bun film
The Father
The Father (trailer)
Judas and The Black Messiah
Judas and The Black Messiah (trailer)
Mank
Mank (trailer)
Modelul noii declarații pe propria răspundere. Interdicţia de circulaţie după ora 22:00, valabilă de duminică (DOCUMENT)
Minari
Minari (trailer)
Nomadland
Nomadland (trailer)
Promising Young Woman
Promising Young Woman (trailer)
Sound of Metal
Sound of Metal (trailer)
The Trial of The Chicago 7
The Trial of The Chicago 7 (trailer)
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Antony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfeld
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
Cea mai bună regie
Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloe Zhao
Emerald Fennell
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Cel mai bun scenariu original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cele mai bune costume
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Cel mai bun cântec
Fight For Me, Judas
Hear My Voice, Chicago 7
Husavik, European Song Contest
Io Si, The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami
Cel mai bun documentar
Collective (Colectiv)
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Natasha
Cea mai bună animație
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Cel mai bun scurt metraj Live Action
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Cea mai bună regie de imagine
Judas and The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of the Chicago 7
Cel mai bun montaj
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Cel mai bun film străin
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vida, Aida?
Cel mai bun sunet
Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal