Un husky a impresionat tot internetul: S-au înregistrat deja 150 de cereri de adopție! (FOTO)

Thank you to PET OASIS on Route 34 in Matawan for sprucing up our girl, Jubilee, who met her forever family this past Saturday. She looked so beautiful! It was just the makeover she needed! ❤️ #teamjubilee #husky #makeover #huskiesofinstagram #rescue #foreverhome

A post shared by Husky House (@huskyhousenj) on Jan 19, 2020 at 6:43pm PST