Billboard Music Awards 2021. The Weeknd, marele câştigător al galei (VIDEO)
Marele câştigător al galei Billboard Music Awards, care a avut loc duminică seară la Los Angeles, este cântăreţul şi compozitorul canadian The Weeknd.
Acesta a primit zece trofee, inclusiv „Top Artist”, şi a fost urmat, ca număr de premii, de rapperul Pop Smoke, cu cinci, grupul k-pop BTS şi de cântăreţul Bad Bunny, cu câte patru.
Într-unul dintre discursurile sale de acceptare, The Weeknd a lăsat să se înţeleagă că îşi va schimba stilul odată cu următorul album.
„Timpul liber s-a încheiat şi zorii se apropie”, a făcut el referire la cel mai recent disc, „After Hours”.
Într-un alt moment, a glumit: „Mulţumesc lui Dumnezeu... că nu mai trebuie să port costumul acela roşu vreodată”. În transmisiunea de trei ore a galei a fost difuzată şi o versiune preînregistrată a single-ului „Save Your Tears”, scrie News.ro.
Billboard Music Awards 2021. The Weeknd, marele câştigător al galei (VIDEO)
Artistul, care are, până în prezent, în palmares 19 trofee BBMA, s-a impus la categoriile Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar; Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song şi Top R&B Song.
Discursuri au susţinut şi Drake, care a primit trofeul „Artistul deceniului”, şi mama rapperului Pop Smoke (1999-2020), Audrey Jackson. Emoţionată, ea a mulţumit fanilor pentru că au cinstit viaţa şi spiritul fiului ei.ULTIMA dorință a lui Ion Dichiseanu, mărturisită pe patul de spital. Din păcate, a murit înainte să se îndeplinească
Pop Smoke a câştigat la categoriile Top Billboard 200 Album, Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist şi Top Rap Album.
Drake, artistul cu cele mai multe trofee BBMA din toate timpurile, a apărut pe scenă alături de fiul lui, Adonis, de mama lui, Sandi Graham, de tatăl lui, Dennis Graham, şi de câţiva prieteni.
Lista câştigătorilor BBMA 2021
- Top Artist: The Weeknd
- Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
- Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
- Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Duo/Group: BTS
- Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
- Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
- Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
- Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
- Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
- Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
- Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
- Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
- Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
- Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
- Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
- Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
- Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
- Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G
- Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
- Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
- Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
- Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
- Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”
- Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
- Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
- Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”
- Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
- Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”
- Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
- Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
- Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
- Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite”
- Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
- Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
- Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
- Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”
- Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
- Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
- Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”