Donald Trump a anunţat că va ieşi din spital: "Nu vă temeți de COVID''

Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a transmis că va ieşi din spital luni la 22:30 GMT. Acesta spune oamenilor că nu trebuie să se teamă de infecția cu Covid-19 și că se simte ''mai bine decât acum 20 de ani'', conform AFP.



''Voi părăsi minunatul Centru medical Walter Reed astăzi la 18:30. Mă simt foarte bine! Nu vă temeţi de COVID. Nu-l lăsaţi să vă conducă viaţa'', este mesajul lui Trump pe Twitter.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!