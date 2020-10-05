Știm că timpul tău e prețios, așa că nu te vom deranja cu știri care nu sunt știri.
Un articol de: Raluca Tindeche - 05 Oct 2020, 22:30
Donald Trump a anunţat că va ieşi din spital: "Nu vă temeți de COVID''

Preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, a transmis că va ieşi din spital luni la 22:30 GMT. Acesta spune oamenilor că nu trebuie să se teamă de infecția cu Covid-19 și că se simte ''mai bine decât acum 20 de ani'', conform AFP.

''Voi părăsi minunatul Centru medical Walter Reed astăzi la 18:30. Mă simt foarte bine! Nu vă temeţi de COVID. Nu-l lăsaţi să vă conducă viaţa'', este mesajul lui Trump pe Twitter. 

 

 

