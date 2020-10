Cum arată acum Ayan Schwartzenberg, singurul copil al Mihaelei Rădulescu

He made me the happiest mom in the world. I‘ve made him... a man and he never ceases to amaze me. With all the love I can take out of my heart, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been when he smiles for me... My birthday baby boy... @ayanschwartzey #always #mybaby

A post shared by Mihaela Schwartzenberg (@mihaelaradulescuschwartzenberg) on Jul 31, 2020 at 3:42pm PDT